Underline
Create a sketchy underline below an element.
Box
This style draws a box around the element.
Circle
Draw a circle around the element.
Highlight
Creates a highlight effect as if marked by a highlighter.
Strike-Through
Draw a hand-drawn line through an element creating a stroke-through effect.
Crossed-Off
To symbolize rejection, use a crossed-off effect on an element.
Annotation Group
Rough Notation provides a way to order the animation of annotations by creating an annotation-group. Pass the list of annotations to create a group. When show is called on the group, the annotations are animated in order.
Annotation Styling
Various properties of the annotation can be configured, like color, strokeWidth, animation duration.
No Animation
Of course you don't have to animate the annotation, it just shows up when show is called.
