Rough Notation

A small JavaScript library to create and animate annotations on a web page

Rough Notation uses RoughJS to create a hand-drawn look and feel. Elements can be annotated in a number of different styles. Animation duration and delay can be configured, or just turned off.

Rough Notation is about 3.2kb in size when gzipped, and the code is available on GitHub.

View on Github + Docs

Following are the different styles of annotations. Hit the annotate button in each section to see the animated annotation